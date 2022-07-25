25 News Supports DQ's Miracle Treat Day benefiting McLane Children's Hospital

On Thursday, July 28, the DQ® brand is bringing health and hope to kids for Miracle Treat Day® at McLane Childrens Hospital through Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Participating DQ® locations are coming together to change kids’ health to change the future.

When you purchase a Blizzard® Treat at participating DQ® locations on Miracle Treat Day®, July 28, $1 or more will be donated to McLane Children’s Hospital. Funds provide urgent, high-quality care kids need to thrive and offer their families comfort in knowing what’s next. When we change kids’ health, we change the future – for all of us.

Miracle Treat Day® Facts:

The 2022 Miracle Treat Day® event is Thursday, July 28.

During its 38-year sponsorship, the DQ® brand has raised more than $166 million to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

About CMN Hospitals:

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids’ and families’ minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids’ health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children’s hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

Stop at a participating DQ® location and buy a Blizzard Treat on Miracle Treat Day®, so member hospitals can continue to care for our children. Together, we can help children lead healthy, fulfilling lives, while also bringing joy and happiness tomorrow.

25 News is excited to be a supporter of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. 25 News is always proud to be a part of events like these that make a deep impact in Central Texas.