Watch Now
News

Actions

25 News reporter joins Newsy/Washington Post discussion on abortion's impact in Texas, other states

WhatMatters
Newsy
WhatMatters
Posted at 4:04 PM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 17:04:09-04

25 News In-Depth reporter Nick Bradshaw joins Andrew Rafferty, Newsy's political director, and Libby Casey, senior news anchor at The Washington Post, at 7:30 p.m. Friday to discuss how abortion is impacting races in Texas, Montana and across the U.S.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019