25 News reporter joins Newsy/Washington Post discussion on abortion's impact in Texas, other states

25 News In-Depth reporter Nick Bradshaw joins Andrew Rafferty, Newsy's political director, and Libby Casey, senior news anchor at The Washington Post, at 7:30 p.m. Friday to discuss how abortion is impacting races in Texas, Montana and across the U.S.
Join @AndrewRafferty.@libcasey, on @Newsy.— Nick Bradshaw (@nbradshawtv) September 23, 2022
tonight at 8:30/7:30 CT. It's a team effort with@washingtonpost on how abortion is impacting races in Texas, Montana and across the U.S. @MaritsaGeorgiou @byamberphillips and myself share stories and facts! pic.twitter.com/nALbxyrwgf