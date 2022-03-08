Whole Lotta Shakin; Goin' On

MCGREGOR, TX — Increased rocket testing at SpaceX has continued for at least 3 or 4 months now.

That's got some of it's neighbors wondering if it will ever end.

It has others wondering if the noise and shaking has begun to damage their homes.

Most of us might consider SpaceX, a dull roar... a vibration in the background, a momentary interruption.

Now, consider what it's like to live next door to the place, where about three months ago amid increased pressure to ready the company's new "Raptor" engine , an occasional interruption became an almost nightly occurence.

Calvin Witt says, to understand it.... you need to feel it.

"It shakes everything. I mean, my ceiling fans are sittin' there shiverin', my windows are shaking and blowing in and out. Pictures are rattling on the walls," he said.

Perhaps you've seem the video of shaking dishes, the rattling doors, it comes without notice.... and sometimes later at night than many people expect.

While some call SpaceX and it's noise a source of pride, a sacrifice they make to support Texas and the new race for space... others have begun to worry about their biggest investment and their greatest need.

They've begun to worry about what all the roaring and shaking in the air, has done to their homes.

Why the worry? Well it turns out, research shows, sound waves, which spaceX produces in abundance, are identical to the waves made by earthquakes...That's right... I said earthquakes.... but can sound waves do identical damage?

Witt says, his home shows signs of the rocket testing.

"Do I have any structural damage? We've got now here, recently have some cracks in our ceiling, a couple of cracks going down our wall. They've gotten to be more visible as these tests have gotten harder." "Do I worry it's shaking my house apart?"

Texas A&M professor Ben Duan says, despite their similarities sound waves may not be the problem here.

"Seismic waves include one type of wave which is similar or same as sound waves, but it's not the type that does much damage," he explained.

As reported in my month-long series "Texas and the New Race for Space", the troubles began in November of last year with the departure of three key SpaceX executives, followed by Founder Elon Musk calling the raptor program a "disaster" that threatened the company's existence.

We again asked SpaceX almost four days ago, about what, if anything they have done to mitigate the noise from the testing. We're still waiting to hear back.

The urgency of the Raptor program brought many more nights of rocket testing to people who live around the testing ground that borders both McLennan and Coryell Counties.

Some, like Witt and even McGregor Mayor Jim Herring, say they want to support SpaceX, but Space X needs to remember it has neighbors.

"I mean I understand everybody has a job to do. You want to test and make sure whatever they're doing for space, NASA whatever the case is, It just gets a little much sometimes." said Witt.

And since the stepped-up testing has continued, it's brought new worries, that over the long term, the noise coming from SpaceX may carry with it hidden dangers.

