Texans helping Texans helps recovery go more quickly

When it comes to recovery from the 2021 winter storm, some find they're getting more help from their friends and neighbors than anyone else.

Medium and small towns faced challenges when it came to getting supplies where they needed ton go.

Typically, the bigger the city in Texas, the quicker the help. It might make sense to some, but in times of disaster, Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan says city and county lines shouldn't matter.

”For smaller counties, we get the water last. So I started calling the state saying, 'Look guys, Mary Smith in my county is just as valuable as Mary Smith in Dallas or these other counties.' And so fortunately we started getting just truckload after truckload of water, but prior to that, I was having to go find it to buy it, and I was able to buy quite a few cases of water for folks that I delivered it to,” said Judge Duncan.

Tonight on 25 News, a look at how medium and small-sized towns grappled with recovery from the winter storm, and how coming together helped some of them recover faster.