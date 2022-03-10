Meet the New Majority

WACO, TX — Happening now... as much as anyone can say.... Texas has a new majority.

The 2020 Census showed Hispanics had pulled to within just a few tenths of a percentage points, to the soon-to-be-former majority "white" population.

It might help to meet one of this new majority, to help understand where Texas is headed.

You'll find one of the best examples on Waco's 25th Street.

Experts say, people like Daysi Barerra will.... any minute now, will thrust Texas into the headlines again.. as the Lone Star State welcomes its newest majority.

Years in the making, Barerra says she took notice when not just her business but every Hispanic business in town saw things pick up.,

"The first i hear about this is at the Hispanic Chamber because we talk about how business is growing in Waco, the Hispanic businesses is growing in Waco." she said.

And its growing because more people like her, have made their homes here.

So many, that Hispanics now, or soon will, outnumber the next biggest ethnic group, non-Hispanic whites.

It's got Demographers like Dr. Dudley Poston of

Texas A&M University... very excited. Because he says as Texas goes, so goes America.

"Texas has been a majority minority state since 2004, that's more minorities, more than 50 percent. the nation will probably get there in 2044 but we got there in 2004". said Poston.

Barerra's story provides a typical example of many Spanish-speakers who came here. She arrived in Waco with her family at age 14 , from Honduras. She found her first business success making pinatas.... so many, she started looking for better ways to serve the neighborhood.

She decided the area needed a Mueblaria, a furniture store. She started adding items, and before long she had rooms full of beautiful furniture, and not a pinata in sight.

She called her store Calle Vente Cinco Muebleria, the 25 street furniture store. Don't you just love the name?

The 2020 Census shows the Hispanic population grew by 2 million in the last ten years, that's half the state's population growth... and Barerra says many of them seek out Muebleria Vente Cinco. Porque? Why?

"One of the important things that brings us the customers, is the language but also all the services we have like the financing. Like other furniture stores but we speak to them in their language." she said.

Ms. Barrera believes the best way to attract and keep customers is to speak to them in their own language not just the language they speak but the language in which they think.

she says that one simple thing makes a connection that leads to business and profits and success.

And here's one thing Ms. Barerra hope you'll find comforting.

She says Hispanic business owners don't want to follow the herd...she says, they want to grow and support neighborhoods, like Calle Vente Cinco.

"Even if i need a bigger place I will enlarge my store just to grow to have more space but I don't want to leave the neighborhood. because we all have a dream to grow the neighborhood of 25th street."

And what about this future in which Hispanics could call the shots? This new majority raises many questions about our future.

But Barerra believes caring about neighborhoods first stands to make Texas stronger in the long run