25 Investigates: A deep dive into ERCOT's biggest changes

HOLLAND, Texas — When Texans ended up with power bills in the thousands during the Texas Deep Freeze, government leaders promised to help.

Last week 25 Investigates looked at the changes made by Texas Lawmakers, the Governor, the Public Utilities Commission and ERCOT, to our power grid to prevent a return of the problems we saw during the Texas Deep Freeze.

But two of the biggest items, re-making the Texas energy market and the consumer bailout that was promised, need more explaining.

We start our deep dive into the plans with a visit to the town hit the hardest by the freeze.

As you approach the town of Holland from almost any direction, the first thing you notice, Holland looks like an oasis of trees surrounded by cornfields along the Texas prairie.

When the Texas Deep Freeze hit, those trees that provide all that greenery and shade, turned into the town's Achilles' Heel.

It took weeks to remove all the threats to life and property here.

That may help you understand, why people like Doug Moon, remain so skeptical about the proposed fixes to the Texas power grid.

The grid that people in Holland say, failed them.

"I heard about ERCOT's changes. You never know the results of anything until there's an issue, and you find out what comes about it. It'll be the next ice storm before we figure out if this is right or not, if there is one," he said.

When Texas deregulated its energy market, price took priority.

The state always took the cheapest route, against the advice of the most respected economist in Texas.

"One of the things, when the system was originally designed 20 years ago, that I pointed out to them at the time was if you don't have an incentive, for people to have power standing by in case you need it, it's not going to happen," explained Dr. Ray Perryman, of The Perryman Group.

The Texas Deep Freeze proved him right.

Texas turned to panic pricing but that didn't work because the producers themselves, paralyzed by the freeze, had nothing to buy so the market collapsed.

"And so that's why we're redesigning the entire thing from scratch," said Peter Lake, Public Utilities Commission Chairman.

A new market will focus more on having that emergency power in reserve but that's not free, so they have to figure out a way to pay for it.

"There's a myriad of possibilities in changing how generators are paid for producing electricity in Texas to adding new financial products that reward liability to allocating costs differently," said Lake.

As critics point out, this means Texas has learned the cheapest way is not always the best way.

"Up until now, they have been very resistant to pay generators to have capacity that we don't use all the time. Now we're moving more towards pay let's pay for a little extra so that we know it's there when we need it," said Casteñeda, a Dallas-based Energy Attorney & Engineer.

That actually means something to the people of Holland, who had to literally dig themselves out of the ice that paralyzed the town.

No place in Texas got hit harder in the Texas Deep Freeze than the town of Holland.

It's a small town with limited resources in a state that was totally unprepared for that kind of weather so they had a big problem on their hands.

Folks here say they got no outside help in dealing with it except volunteers, like a group from Iowa.

You could see it in posts on social media how most of the work to get Holland up and running again came from neighbors helping neighbors.

We might not get as good a break in this re-designed energy market, that even ERCOT and the PUC admit, they don't fully understand because they have yet to design it.

But they want to stress two very important points.

"The lights are going to stay on and your bill should not change," promised Lake.

But there's one problem.

"What does this look like in practice? We don't know yet," Lake added.

But the PUC and ERCOT do make this pledge.

"We don't want to raise costs and we don't expect that we will raise cost. We're just shifting the payments to the generators that provide the most reliable electricity in the most accountable manner," said Lake.

That promise could prove hard to keep because of that old saying, "you don't get something for nothing."

ERCOT promises to keep Texans informed of its progress.

"We intend to show to you, each month, at the beginning of every month, where we are on those initiatives and provide you evidence of how we've completed each of those items," said Brad Jones, Interim head of ERCOT.

In the meantime, Doug Moon says he does have some sympathy for those who presided over this mess, but he's not sitting on his hands when it comes to next winter.

"Am I gonna do anything different to prepare for next year? I bought a generator but other than that, I'm sure nothing's gonna happen for the next 20 years but who knows, we'll find out what happens," he said.

But others say that's how we got into this mess in the first place.