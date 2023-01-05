Watch Now
News

Actions

2023 Mid-Tex Farm & Ranch Show set for Jan. 10-11

2023 Mid-Tex Famr and Ranch Full Screen.png
25 News
2023 Mid-Tex Famr and Ranch Full Screen.png
Posted at 9:26 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 22:26:46-05

It might be the middle of winter right now, but farmers and ranchers know it's time to start preparing for the new production year.

That's why the greater Waco Chamber's annual Mid-Tex Farm and Ranch Show has returned.

Tuesday, Jan. 10 and Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Extraco Events Center BASE facility in Waco.

Central Texas farmers and ranchers can browse the latest farm and ranch equipment and attend classes provided by the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension.

The best part is admission is free to the public!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019