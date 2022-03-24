2 Texas’ ‘10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders’ captured, including one in Bryan

Staff Report

Two on Texas’ “10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders” list have been captured.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 40-year-old Monahans fugitive was arrested March 17 in New Jersey and a 43-year-old Somerville fugitive was arrested March 21 in Bryan.

DPS reports:

Glen Edward Glass, 40, of Monahans, Texas, was arrested at a New Jersey business by the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force with the U.S. Marshals District of New Jersey. Members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents, coordinated the arrest efforts.

