2 teens sought in connection with vehicle, firearm thefts: Waco police

WACO, Texas — Authorities are looking for two 19-year-old men in connection with vehicle and firearm thefts.

Waco police are working with the Falls County Sheriff’s Office and the Robinson Police Department to locate Patrick Lucas and Paul Williams III.

“These suspects target small, congested parking lots, like apartment complexes, hotels, and around the Baylor area,” Waco police said in a news release Thursday. “In all burglaries, the vehicles had been left unlocked and items stolen have been personal belongings, firearms, keys, and the vehicle itself.”

Police say Lucas and Williams worked with five others who Waco police have arrested: Elijah Watson and Quincy White, both 20; Jordan King and Daquarian McDowell, both 19; and Stephon Lucas, 18.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lucas and Williams should contact Waco police at (254) 750-7500.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.

