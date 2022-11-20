2 taken to hospital after Texas plane crash

CYPRESS, Texas — Two people have been taken to Woodlands Hermann Hospital after a plane crash at Fritsche Road in Cypress, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The FAA and NTSB were notified, DPS said in a social media post.

Plane crash at Fritsche Rd in Cypress.



Initial reports, two occupants have been transported to Woodlands Hermann Hospital.



FAA and NTSB have been notified. pic.twitter.com/5pFX1S0s9x — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) November 20, 2022

25 News will provide additional details when they come available.