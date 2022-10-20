2 sentenced for ‘senseless’ 2018 murder of Hillsboro woman

HILLSBORO, Texas — A couple has been sentenced in connection with what state prosecutors called the “senseless” 2018 murder of a 27-year-old Hillsboro woman, according to the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

Edgar Barr-Lazcano, 45, and Cecola Mozon, 44, of Hillsboro, Texas, received 25- and 20-year sentences for the killing of Deonshira “Deon” Slider.

According to a news release, Mozon and Barr-Lazcano, who were romantically involved, shot and killed Slider while she was getting mail from her apartment complex’s mail room. Slider’s 4-year-old son witnessed the shooting, prosecutors said.

“Prior to the murder, Mozon harassed and stalked Slider at her place of work, her apartment, and on social media,” the news release said. “Approximately one week before her death, Slider reported death threats from Mozon.”