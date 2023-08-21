2 killed in Milam County crash: DPS

MILAM COUNTY, Texas – Two people, including a teenager, were killed in a two-vehicle crash on FM 486, roughly 2.7 miles north of Thorndale.

Tyesha Nikole Tanner, 42, of Georgetown and 14-year-old boy died in the accident that occurred about 10:40 a.m. Sunday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Monday in a news release.

According to DPS, a 2012 Kia Sorento – driven by a 39-year-old Georgetown woman – had “stopped waiting on an oncoming vehicle to pass before making a left turn into a church parking lot” when a 2016 Dodge Ram collided into the rear of the Kia, killing the two “upon impact.”

A 34-year-old Thorndale woman was driving the Dodge Ram, DPS said.

The accident remains under investigation.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.