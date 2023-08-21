Watch Now
News

Actions

2 killed in Milam County crash: DPS

Crash
25 News
Crash
Posted at 12:14 PM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 13:14:57-04

MILAM COUNTY, Texas – Two people, including a teenager, were killed in a two-vehicle crash on FM 486, roughly 2.7 miles north of Thorndale.

Tyesha Nikole Tanner, 42, of Georgetown and 14-year-old boy died in the accident that occurred about 10:40 a.m. Sunday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Monday in a news release.

According to DPS, a 2012 Kia Sorento – driven by a 39-year-old Georgetown woman – had “stopped waiting on an oncoming vehicle to pass before making a left turn into a church parking lot” when a 2016 Dodge Ram collided into the rear of the Kia, killing the two “upon impact.”

A 34-year-old Thorndale woman was driving the Dodge Ram, DPS said.

The accident remains under investigation.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019