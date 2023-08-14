2 killed in Bosque County crash: DPS

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas – Two motorists were killed in a head-on collision Saturday on FM 144, about 1.9 miles south of Walnut Springs.

Melissa Erin Hames, 48, of Granbury and Wilson Antonio Jimenez, 69, of Dallas died upon impact when the crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release Monday.

According to DPS, Hames was driving a 2000 Chevrolet pickup south on FM 144, while Jimenez was traveling north. DPS said Hames’ pickup crossed the “center double yellow lines” and headed into the path of Jimenez’s 2002 Toyota passenger car.

The crash remains under investigation.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.