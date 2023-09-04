2 killed in Bell County crash: DPS

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Two people were killed early Monday in a crash on Cowan Road.

The two who died, Megan Ja Nell Fink-Maxwell, 26, and Hannah Elizabeth Brown, 20, were hanging out of the window when the driver lost control of the vehicle, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Monday.

The crash occurred about 2 a.m. on Monday. They were declared deceased at 2:13 a.m., DPS said.

When troopers arrived on scene, they found a white Dodge pickup “on its side with the passenger side up,” according to DPS.

“The investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling westbound on Cowan Road approaching a slight bend in the roadway,” the DPS release said.

“The driver was driving at an unsafe speed. Open and closed alcoholic containers were observed in the vehicle.“

Autopsies were ordered — blood and medical reports are pending.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.