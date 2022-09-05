2 injured – one seriously – when winds knock over sign at Bell County Expo

Two were injured – one critically – on Sunday when strong winds knocked over a sign near the fair entrance during the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo.

“The sign, which had been secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water, collapsed onto two fair visitors,” Bell County spokesman James Stafford said in a news release.

The two injured were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, “one with critical injuries,” Stafford said.

25 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

“Bell County staff have been left reeling by this tragedy,” Stafford said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”