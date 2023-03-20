2 injured after campus shooting at Dallas-area high school, suspect arrested: WFAA

ARLINGTON, Texas — Lamar High School is currently on lockdown due to a shooting, officials said.

As first published by WFAA, the lockdown began about 7:30 a.m. this morning.

Officials said the shooting occurred on campus, outside of a school building.

It's being reported that two students were injured and required medical treatment, according to the school district.

The Arlington Fire Department reports that their current condition remains unknown at this time.

Both Arlington ISD and police say the scene is secure and that the suspect has since been placed into custody.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area as their investigation continues. However, they do not believe there to still be an active threat to the public.

Officials also said that upon the lockdown being lifted, all students and staff will be sent home earlier.

Today marked the first day back to class at Arlington ISD following its spring break holiday.