2 Hill County deputies on administrative leave after man shot, killed

BYNUM, Texas — Two deputies from the Hill County Sheriff’s Office are on administrative leave after a shooting left one man dead in Bynum yesterday evening.

Three deputies confronted the suspect while serving a warrant at his home last night after 7 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man “drew a sidearm from a holster on his hip, at which time both deputies drew and fired their department issued pistols at the wanted person.”

After retreating and calling for backup, Hill County SWAT and emergency management arrived, using a PA system to attempt to negotiate with the man.

After repeatedly receiving no response, SWAT entered the home and found the man dead behind the front door.

Texas Rangers are now investigating the case.

25 News will provide additional details as they become available.