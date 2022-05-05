2 drivers killed in head-on crash near Kirby Lake: Abilene police

ABILENE, Texas — Two Abilene residents are dead after a head-on crash on Highway 83/84, police said.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched on reports that a vehicle was heading southbound in the wrong lane near Kirby Lake, according to the Abilene Police Department.

Witnesses said multiple vehicles had to evade the wrong-way driver as they came at a "high rate of speed."

The driver, 96-year-old James Henry Wheeler of Abilene, collided head-on with a second vehicle, killing them both.

The driver of the second vehicle has since been identified as 35-year-old Roxanne Rivero Medina, also of Abilene.

The two were pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Mike McAuliffe.

Next of kin notifications have since been made.

No additional occupants were in either vehicle, police said.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.