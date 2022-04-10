2 dead after pursuit from law enforcement; suspected of catalytic converters theft

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Saturday afternoon, constables from the fourth precinct of Harris County attempted to stop individuals suspected of catalytic converter thefts.

Upon their attempt, authorities said the suspects refused their orders to stop and a pursuit soon followed.

During the pursuit, the suspects lost control of their vehicle near Gleannloch and Highway 99, said authorities.

Upon crashing two suspects were ejected from their vehicle. Authorities said they were declared dead at the scene.

Authorities stated a third suspect was evacuated via air ambulance and was in critical condition. There has been no indication if there were additional suspects involved.

Constables were able to retrieve catalytic converters from the scene.

Authorities stated an investigation is underway, and to avoid the area.

Cars.com said catalytic converters are stolen because of the precious metal they are comprised of.