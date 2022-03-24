Watch
2 dead, 1 arrested after overnight Killeen homicide: Police

Posted at 10:18 AM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 11:20:04-04

KILLEEN, Texas – Two people are dead – and Killeen police are investigating the overnight incident as a homicide.

One person is in custody, police said.

The shooting deaths occurred just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Brook Drive.

“Two victims were located inside the residence with gunshot wounds,” Killeen Police Department said in an email. “... The scene is active and this is all the information we have at this time.”

25 News will provide additional details as they become available.

