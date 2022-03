WACO, Texas — Officials tell 25 News a call came in at approximately 9:30 a.m. about two construction workers falling 35 feet from a Waco structure.

This took place at 4th Street and Dutton Avenue near Baylor University and I-35.

Two patients were rushed to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest.

Conditions are unknown.

This is a developing story.