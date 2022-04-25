2 charged in deaths of men found dead in NC cemetery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 20-year-old man and 17-year-old boy have been charged with murder in the deaths of two men found dead last month in a North Carolina cemetery, investigators announced Monday.

Northwest Police asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation for assistance on March 6 after the bodies of Demetrius Gibbs, 29, and Desmond Radford-Lee, 22, were found with gunshot wounds in a cemetery in Northwest, the bureau said in a news release.

SBI agents arrested a 20-year-old Leland man in Greensboro on Friday with assistance from the Greensboro Police Department, officials said. Agents also arrested a 17-year-old boy in Charlotte with assistance from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

They have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of firing into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious injury.