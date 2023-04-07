2 boys killed in 3-vehicle Killeen crash: DPS

KILLEEN, Texas – Two boys died Thursday in a three-vehicle crash on Business 190, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported Friday.

The accident occurred just after 6 p.m. on US 190 at Venable Village in Bell County.

Killed in the crash were two males – ages 10 and 8, DPS said.

According to DPS, a 2004 Chevrolet pickup – driven by a 17-year-old Killeen male – was traveling west, while a 2020 Chevrolet Sonic – driven by a 35-year-old Killeen woman – was traveling east on Business US 190.

At the same time, a 2017 Ford F-350 pickup – driven by 42-year-old Kempner man – was traveling east behind the Chevrolet Sonic.

“... For reasons unknown, the 2004 Chevrolet truck made a U-turn in the path of the Chevrolet Sonic and collided with both the Chevrolet Sonic and the Ford F-350,” DPS said Friday.

While the drivers of the 2004 Chevrolet and the 2020 Chevrolet Sonic were taken to the hospital with “serious injuries,” it wasn’t immediately known if the Ford F-350 driver sustained “any injuries,” DPS said.

The crash remains under investigation.

25 News will provide additional information when it becomes available.