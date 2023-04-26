18-wheeler driver killed in fiery multi-vehicle 1-14 crash identified

UPDATE
NOLANVILLE, Texas — An 18-wheeler driver killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on I-14 near Nolanville this week has been identified.
Nolanville police say Victor Powell, 43, of Austin died in the accident that occurred about 6 a.m. Monday.
Four others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Two more were offered assistance at the scene and declined, police said.
The 18-wheeler, carrying 8,500 gallons of fuel, burst into flames. I-14 had to be shut down.
ORIGINAL STORY
The deadly string of events occurred just after 6 a.m. after an initial accident between a Pontiac and another 18- wheeler hauling lumber. The Pontiac had lost their lights – and the driver was attempting to flag down traffic. A pickup stopped to render aid and another vehicle collided into the pickup. The 18-wheeler hauling fuel then collided and immediately burst into flames.
I-14 heading west will be closed for the rest of the day – from Simmons to Paddy Hamilton.
Agencies on scene included:
- Bell County Sheriff”s Department
- Bell County Emergency Management
- Central Bell Fire
- Killeen Fire
- Fort Hood Fire
- Salado Fire
- Sparta Fire
- Belton Police Department
- Texas Department of Transportation
25 News will provide additional details as they become available.