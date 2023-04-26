Watch Now
18-wheeler driver killed in fiery multi-vehicle 1-14 crash identified

IMG_1455.jpg
Douglas Galler / 25 News
Posted at 12:39 PM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 13:39:35-04

UPDATE

NOLANVILLE, Texas — An 18-wheeler driver killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on I-14 near Nolanville this week has been identified.

Nolanville police say Victor Powell, 43, of Austin died in the accident that occurred about 6 a.m. Monday.

Four others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Two more were offered assistance at the scene and declined, police said.

The 18-wheeler, carrying 8,500 gallons of fuel, burst into flames. I-14 had to be shut down.

ORIGINAL STORY

NOLANVILLE, Texas — An 18-wheeler hauling 8,500 gallons of fuel burst into flames early Monday morning in a multi-vehicle accident on I-14 near Nolanville.

The driver of that 18-wheeler was killed in the accident, authorities said. Four others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Two more were offered assistance at the scene and declined.

The deadly string of events occurred just after 6 a.m. after an initial accident between a Pontiac and another 18- wheeler hauling lumber. The Pontiac had lost their lights – and the driver was attempting to flag down traffic. A pickup stopped to render aid and another vehicle collided into the pickup. The 18-wheeler hauling fuel then collided and immediately burst into flames.

I-14 heading west will be closed for the rest of the day – from Simmons to Paddy Hamilton.

Agencies on scene included:

  • Bell County Sheriff”s Department
  • Bell County Emergency Management
  • Central Bell Fire
  • Killeen Fire
  • Fort Hood Fire
  • Salado Fire
  • Sparta Fire
  • Belton Police Department
  • Texas Department of Transportation

25 News will provide additional details as they become available.

