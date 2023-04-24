18-wheeler driver killed, 4 others hurt in fiery multi-vehicle 1-14 crash

NOLANVILLE, Texas – An 18-wheeler hauling 8,500 gallons of fuel burst into flames early Monday morning in a multi-vehicle accident on I-14 near Nolanville.

The driver of that 18-wheeler was killed in the accident, authorities said. Four others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Two more were offered assistance at the scene and declined.

The deadly string of events occurred just after 6 a.m. after an initial accident between a Pontiac and another 18- wheeler hauling lumber. The Pontiac had lost their lights – and the driver was attempting to flag down traffic. A pickup stopped to render aid and another vehicle collided into the pickup. The 18-wheeler hauling fuel then collided and immediately burst into flames.

I-14 heading west will be closed for the rest of the day – from Simmons to Paddy Hamilton.

Agencies on scene included:

Bell County Sheriff”s Department

Bell County Emergency Management

Central Bell Fire

Killeen Fire

Fort Hood Fire

Salado Fire

Sparta Fire

Belton Police Department

Texas Department of Transportation

25 News will provide additional details as they become available.