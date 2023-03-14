Watch Now
News

Actions

14-year-old riding stolen horse dies after car crashes into them: WFAA

The crash happened along Great Trinity Forest Way near Interstate 45.
Horse crash.png
WFAA
Horse crash.png
Posted at 3:54 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 16:54:33-04

EDITOR'S NOTE: Like 25 News in Waco, WFAA in Dallas is an ABC affiliate.

From WFAA

DALLAS, Texas — A 14-year-old riding a stolen horse died, and two other teens were injured, after a car crashed into them early Tuesday in southern Dallas, police said.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. along Great Trinity Forest Way near Interstate 45. A car hit the three horseback riders, who were riding stolen horses, police said.

Police initially said the driver of the car left the scene; however, they stayed, and aren't facing any charges.

The one horse rider died at the scene and two others, ages 16 and 17, were treated at a hospital, police said.

One horse died in the crash and another had to be euthanized at the scene. A third horse was injured but was expected to survive.

More information about the crash was not yet available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019