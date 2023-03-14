14-year-old riding stolen horse dies after car crashes into them: WFAA

EDITOR'S NOTE : Like 25 News in Waco, WFAA in Dallas is an ABC affiliate.

From WFAA

DALLAS, Texas — A 14-year-old riding a stolen horse died, and two other teens were injured, after a car crashed into them early Tuesday in southern Dallas, police said.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. along Great Trinity Forest Way near Interstate 45. A car hit the three horseback riders, who were riding stolen horses, police said.

Police initially said the driver of the car left the scene; however, they stayed, and aren't facing any charges.

The one horse rider died at the scene and two others, ages 16 and 17, were treated at a hospital, police said.

One horse died in the crash and another had to be euthanized at the scene. A third horse was injured but was expected to survive.

More information about the crash was not yet available.