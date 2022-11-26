10 taken to hospital after crash at US 77 intersection north of Golinda

GOLINDA, Texas – Ten people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 77 and Levi Parkway – north of Golinda – Thursday evening, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Friday.

According to DPS, a Kia minivan traveling northeast on Levi Parkway – just after 6 p.m. Thursday – “failed to stop at the stop sign and crashed into the left side of a Volkswagen Jetta, causing the Volkswagen to roll onto its side.”

Three people in the Kia and seven in the Volkswagen Jetta – including three adults and four children – were taken to Baylor Scott & White in Waco “to be treated for a possible injury,” DPS said.

The investigation into the accident continues.

“Look for other vehicles while at an intersection,” DPS said in Friday’s news release. “Look for other cars in all directions to ensure it's safe to enter the intersection if you have a stop sign, stoplight, yield sign, or any other traffic control device.”