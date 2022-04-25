1-year-old girl injured, hospitalized after family dogs attack: Police

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (AP) — A 1-year-old Southern California girl and three other people were injured in an attack by two family dogs that forced the child’s mother to stab one of the pit bulls to death, family members told local TV stations.

The attack occurred late Sunday night in the Los Angeles County community of Pico Rivera.

The girl’s grandmother, Margaret Ann Morales, said she was in bed when she heard family member screaming, went into the kitchen and found her two daughters and son struggling with the dogs. One dog was latched onto a leg of granddaughter Ruby Ann Cervantes so she got her hands into its jaws and opened them up.

The second dog attacked Ruby and her mother, Jamie Morales, stabbed it.

“It was either him or my daughter and I chose my daughter,” Jamie Morales said.

The child, Margaret and Jamie Morales and another family member were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Margaret Morales later told reporters outside the home that Ruby was in surgery.

Animal control officers removed the dogs.

Pico Rivera Mayor Monica Sanchez said in a statement that she was horrified by news of the attack and asked the city manager to offer assistance to the family, including crisis counselors.