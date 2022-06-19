1 person dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes on Lake Lavon

ALLEN, Texas — Authorities in Collin County say one person is dead, and two others remain missing after a boat capsized in Lake Lavon.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday near Brockdale Park on Lake Lavon.

According to a press release, four men were on board when apparently a strong storm crossed the lake, causing the boat to capsize.

Officials said they have since found one survivor who was able to hang onto a tree and call 911.

By Sunday morning, the body of one of the victims was recovered from the waters after extensive searching.

The two other missing men are presumed to have drowned, officials said.

A search continues to recover their bodies.

The victim's identities are being withheld pending notifying next of kin.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office, Wylie Fire Department, Princeton Fire Department and game warden are leading this investigation.