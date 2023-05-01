1 killed in Groesbeck fire

GROESBECK, Texas – An investigation underway in Groesbeck following a deadly fire that required assistance from multiple surrounding agencies.

According to Capt. Kody Daniel with Groesbeck Fire & Rescue, the fire broke out a little after midnight on North Grayson Street in Groesbeck.

The home is completely charred.

During an early investigation, it was revealed that two people were able to get out of the home before it became fully engulfed in flames.

Once crews arrived on scene they tried entering the home but could not because the home had collapsed – and there were too many "danger zones."

25 News has confirmed that one person did not make it out alive.

Firefighters found the body after extinguishing the flames.

That person's identity has not been released yet.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known. It is under investigation.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.