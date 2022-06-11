1 killed, 4 injured in wrong-way I-35 crash: Temple police

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple police are investigating a wrong-way crash that left one dead and injured a mother and her three sons late Friday, police said.

The accident occurred on northbound I-35 near exit 297 just about 9 p.m. Friday.

The four who were injured were taken to Baylor Scott & White Children’s Hospital with “unknown injuries,” a news release said.

An autopsy has been ordered for the driver who was killed, according to police.

The accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Temple police at (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477. Callers remain anonymous.