TEMPLE, Texas - Temple police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred around 1:22 a.m. with police responding to the scene in the 700 block of Downs Avenue. The man who was shot was transported to the hospital. His condition wasn't immediately known.

Police are searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information should call Temple police or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.