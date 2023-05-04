Victim identified in fatal pedestrian-vehicle I-14 crash: Harker Heights police

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – A 20-year-old Killeen man was killed Wednesday in a pedestrian-vehicle accident on I-14 at Indian Trail.

Killed was Elijah Chiasson. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced Chiasson dead at 3:55 p.m., Harker Heights police said in a news release Thursday.

The accident occurred about 2:15 p.m.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim (Chiasson) had been in the center lane of traffic when he was struck by the vehicle,” police said in the release. “.. No charges are expected to be filed at this time.”

