1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Belton

BELTON, Texas — One person has died after a three-vehicle collision Thursday at the intersection of Lake Road and N. Loop 121.

Police are holding off releasing the victim’s name to allow time for next of kin to be notified, according to a news release.

The accident, which occurred about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, involved a red Nissan Altima, gray Ford Edge and a black Nissan Sentra, police said.

The yet-to-be-named victim died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash after being taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, the release said.

No other serious injuries were reported. Belton Police Department’s Crash Team is investigating.