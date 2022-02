Staff Report

TEMPLE, Texas – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash at Highway 317 and Poison Oak Road earlier today.

According to Temple police, one of the drivers failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

Two others were also injured in the accident. They were taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital.

Temple police say anyone with information about the crash should call (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477. Callers can report anonymously.