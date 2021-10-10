1 dead, 14 injured in bar shooting

SAINT PAUL, Minnesota — One person is dead, and 14 others injured, after a bar shooting in Minnesota.

Around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, multiple people called 911 to report that shots had been fired inside a bar in Saint Paul. They "frantically begged" for help, according to the city.

A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. Fourteen other people were transported to area hospitals for treatment. All are expected to survive.

“My heart breaks for the woman who was killed, her loved ones and everyone else who was in that bar this morning,” said Saint Paul Chief of Police Todd Axtell. “In an instant, they found themselves caught in a hellish situation.

“I want them to know that we have the best investigators in the country, and we won’t stop until we find the people responsible for this madness. We will do our part to hold them accountable.”

Police officers "worked with good Samaritans to render aid and make sure it was safe for Saint Paul Fire medics to make their way to the area," according to the city

Preliminary information indicates that there were several shooters. A motive has yet to be determined.

No arrests have been made.