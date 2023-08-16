1.56M Gree dehumidifiers recalled due to fire and burning hazards

Nearly 1.56 million dehumidifiers are being recalled by home appliance manufacturer Gree Electric.

The company said they are recalling the products due to potential fire and burning hazards.

Gree said they have received reports of at least 23 fires, 688 overheating incidents and $168,000 in property damage that may be linked to the dehumidifiers.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and the company announced the recall of 42 models on August 16, with brand names Kenmore, GR, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze.

The models were sold at various hardware and department stores across the nation between 2011 and 2014.

Purchasers and consumers of recalled models are advised by the CPSC and Gree to immediately stop using and unplug the dehumidifiers. To receive a refund on the product, consumers can contact Gree who will be notifying consumers when their recall registration website goes active.

Brand names and model numbers are listed below. The model number and date code on the product are printed on a sticker on the back, front or side of the unit.

Kenmore



Model Number Capacity 407.53530310 30-pint 407.53550310 50-pint 407.53570310 70-pint 407.53571310 70-pint

GE



Model Number Capacity ADEH50LPQ1 50-pint ADEH50LQQ1 50-pint ADEH50LRL1 50-pint ADEL30LRQ1 30-pint ADEL50LRL1 50-pint ADEL70LRL1 70-pint ADER30LPQ1 30-pint ADER30LQQ1 30-pint ADER40LPQ1 40-pint ADER40LQQ1 40-pint ADER50LPQ1 50-pint ADER50LQQ1 50-pint ADER50LRL1 50-pint ADER50LSL1 (with date code 01/14) 50-pint ADER65LPQ1 65-pint ADER65LQQ1 65-pint ADER70LRL1 70-pint ADEW30LPQ1 30-pint ADEW30LQQ1 30-pint ADEW50LPQ1 50-pint ADEW50LQQ1 50-pint ADEW50LRL1 50-pint ADEW65LPQ1 65-pint ADEW65LQQ1 65-pint ADEW70LRL1 70-pint

SoleusAir



Model Number Capacity GL-DEH-45F-2Q3 45-pint GL-DEH-70EIP-6L3 70-pint GL-DEH-70F-2L3 70-pint GM-DEH-30M-1Q3 30-pint GM-DEH-45-1Q3 45-pint GM-DEH-70-1L3 70-pint SG-DEH-25-4 25-pint SG-DEH-30E-1Q3 30-pint SG-DEH-45E-1Q3 45-pint SG-DEH-70E-1L3 70-pint SG-DEH-70E-2L3 70-pint

Seabreeze



Model Number Capacity DH470SB 70-pint

Norpole