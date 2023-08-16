Watch Now
1.56M Gree dehumidifiers recalled due to fire and burning hazards

Recalled dehumidifiers.PNG
Gree Electric Appliances
Posted at 11:07 AM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 12:07:47-04

Nearly 1.56 million dehumidifiers are being recalled by home appliance manufacturer Gree Electric.

The company said they are recalling the products due to potential fire and burning hazards.

Gree said they have received reports of at least 23 fires, 688 overheating incidents and $168,000 in property damage that may be linked to the dehumidifiers.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and the company announced the recall of 42 models on August 16, with brand names Kenmore, GR, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze.

The models were sold at various hardware and department stores across the nation between 2011 and 2014.

Purchasers and consumers of recalled models are advised by the CPSC and Gree to immediately stop using and unplug the dehumidifiers. To receive a refund on the product, consumers can contact Gree who will be notifying consumers when their recall registration website goes active.

Brand names and model numbers are listed below. The model number and date code on the product are printed on a sticker on the back, front or side of the unit.

Kenmore

Model NumberCapacity
407.5353031030-pint
407.5355031050-pint
407.5357031070-pint
407.5357131070-pint

GE

Model NumberCapacity
ADEH50LPQ150-pint
ADEH50LQQ150-pint
ADEH50LRL150-pint
ADEL30LRQ130-pint
ADEL50LRL150-pint
ADEL70LRL170-pint
ADER30LPQ130-pint
ADER30LQQ130-pint
ADER40LPQ140-pint
ADER40LQQ140-pint
ADER50LPQ150-pint
ADER50LQQ150-pint
ADER50LRL150-pint
ADER50LSL1 (with date code 01/14)50-pint
ADER65LPQ165-pint
ADER65LQQ165-pint
ADER70LRL170-pint
ADEW30LPQ130-pint
ADEW30LQQ130-pint
ADEW50LPQ150-pint
ADEW50LQQ150-pint
ADEW50LRL150-pint
ADEW65LPQ165-pint
ADEW65LQQ165-pint
ADEW70LRL170-pint

SoleusAir

Model NumberCapacity
GL-DEH-45F-2Q345-pint
GL-DEH-70EIP-6L370-pint
GL-DEH-70F-2L370-pint
GM-DEH-30M-1Q330-pint
GM-DEH-45-1Q345-pint
GM-DEH-70-1L370-pint
SG-DEH-25-425-pint
SG-DEH-30E-1Q330-pint
SG-DEH-45E-1Q345-pint
SG-DEH-70E-1L370-pint
SG-DEH-70E-2L370-pint

Seabreeze

Model NumberCapacity
DH470SB70-pint

Norpole

Model NumberCapacity
NPDH30PG-130-pint
