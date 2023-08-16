1.56M Gree dehumidifiers recalled due to fire and burning hazards

Nearly 1.56 million dehumidifiers are being recalled by home appliance manufacturer Gree Electric.
The company said they are recalling the products due to potential fire and burning hazards.
Gree said they have received reports of at least 23 fires, 688 overheating incidents and $168,000 in property damage that may be linked to the dehumidifiers.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission and the company announced the recall of 42 models on August 16, with brand names Kenmore, GR, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze.
The models were sold at various hardware and department stores across the nation between 2011 and 2014.
Purchasers and consumers of recalled models are advised by the CPSC and Gree to immediately stop using and unplug the dehumidifiers. To receive a refund on the product, consumers can contact Gree who will be notifying consumers when their recall registration website goes active.
Brand names and model numbers are listed below. The model number and date code on the product are printed on a sticker on the back, front or side of the unit.
Kenmore
|Model Number
|Capacity
|407.53530310
|30-pint
|407.53550310
|50-pint
|407.53570310
|70-pint
|407.53571310
|70-pint
GE
|Model Number
|Capacity
|ADEH50LPQ1
|50-pint
|ADEH50LQQ1
|50-pint
|ADEH50LRL1
|50-pint
|ADEL30LRQ1
|30-pint
|ADEL50LRL1
|50-pint
|ADEL70LRL1
|70-pint
|ADER30LPQ1
|30-pint
|ADER30LQQ1
|30-pint
|ADER40LPQ1
|40-pint
|ADER40LQQ1
|40-pint
|ADER50LPQ1
|50-pint
|ADER50LQQ1
|50-pint
|ADER50LRL1
|50-pint
|ADER50LSL1 (with date code 01/14)
|50-pint
|ADER65LPQ1
|65-pint
|ADER65LQQ1
|65-pint
|ADER70LRL1
|70-pint
|ADEW30LPQ1
|30-pint
|ADEW30LQQ1
|30-pint
|ADEW50LPQ1
|50-pint
|ADEW50LQQ1
|50-pint
|ADEW50LRL1
|50-pint
|ADEW65LPQ1
|65-pint
|ADEW65LQQ1
|65-pint
|ADEW70LRL1
|70-pint
SoleusAir
|Model Number
|Capacity
|GL-DEH-45F-2Q3
|45-pint
|GL-DEH-70EIP-6L3
|70-pint
|GL-DEH-70F-2L3
|70-pint
|GM-DEH-30M-1Q3
|30-pint
|GM-DEH-45-1Q3
|45-pint
|GM-DEH-70-1L3
|70-pint
|SG-DEH-25-4
|25-pint
|SG-DEH-30E-1Q3
|30-pint
|SG-DEH-45E-1Q3
|45-pint
|SG-DEH-70E-1L3
|70-pint
|SG-DEH-70E-2L3
|70-pint
Seabreeze
|Model Number
|Capacity
|DH470SB
|70-pint
Norpole
|Model Number
|Capacity
|NPDH30PG-1
|30-pint