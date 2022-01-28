1,000+ stolen guns reported to Waco police over last 5 years

WACO, Texas — More than 1,000 stolen guns have been reported to the Waco Police Department over the last five years, statistics released Friday show.

The release is part of a social media blitz by the Waco Police Department to inform residents of the “sense of urgency” regarding gun violence in the city.

“Sometimes, stolen guns are the weapon in question regarding gun related crime in our community,” said Cierra Shipley, public information officer for Waco police, in a social media post. “We want to remind you all, DO NOT leave your gun in your car. PLEASE lock you car when you are not using it.

“Guns are frequently stolen because they were found in an unlocked car. Even if you think you have a secret hiding spot in your car, you don't. Criminals will find it. If you think your gun may have been stolen, please report it to police.”