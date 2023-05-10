Stumped for Mother's Day? Surprise her with a wellness gift

If you're still deciding what to give Mom for Mother's Day, consider giving her a moment to relax, whether it be in or outside the home.

It could be a spa day – a massage – or a trip to the salon for a manicure and pedicure. The good news is that it doesn't have to break the bank.

Busy mom Stephanie Kramer loves flowers but says the best Mother's Day gift is a day at the salon.

"I would love to have my kids stay home with my husband and go get some pampering," she told us.

While many of us don't think about it, gift cards to a salon or spa are always appreciated.

Kelly Heid, marketing director of Paragon Salon, says a salon gift can be used for anything from a facial to a manicure to a massage in their soothing, relaxing rooms.

"It's giving mom a chance to have a little bit of time for herself," she said, " time to turn off her crazy busy mind for a little bit."

Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge says self-care gift ideas are growing in popularity.

"People still need to be taken care of, and Mother's Day is a great time to offer that sort of gift to your mom," she said.

How to save on salon gifts

Bodge says when booking spa or salon services, timing counts.

You might save by booking a spa day during the week and not on a busy weekend.

"And that way, you'll have that special time with her, but you won't be paying that special kind of holiday price," she said.

Or, save even more money by creating the spa experience at home.

Both Bodge and Heid suggest you gift some high-quality products that mom can use at home.

"Everyone is in love with Moroccan oil," Heid said while showing a wall of products. "The scent of Moroccan is so luxurious."

Also, consider a gift subscription for a meditation app like Head Space or Calm. If Mom really wants a mani or pedi, ask if her favorite salon offers a package deal.

Finally, Bodge suggests you check deal sites like Groupon,Spa Finder, and Coupon Cabin for deals.

Heid says once mom uses that gift certificate, she will "leave looking and feeling just so fabulous. It just puts a little pep in your step."

And that way you don't waste your money.

___________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com