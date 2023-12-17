Military veterans help make Killeen children's camp safer against fires

KILLEEN, TEXAS — A Killeen camp for children with all kinds of needs was cleaned up by volunteers with Team Rubicon, a veteran led humanitarian organization, on Friday.

Team Rubicon removed down and damaged trees from Peaceable Kingdom in Killeen and the rain didn't slowing them down.

The goal for Team Rubicon is to clean out trees that could be fuel for any potential fires at the camp.

Military veteran Tony Brown lives in Temple and was one of thirty volunteers helping out.

This isn’t Brown’s first time helping people in his community.

He's previously stepped up for a former boss in need.

He said “it was people that I knew that we were going over there and cleaning their houses, a boss that I worked with 30 years ago, went and cleaned all the trees out behind his house. It was real fulfilling. It was nice to be able to go out. These are our neighbors and it was good to be able to see our neighbors and help our neighbors.”

It’s all second nature to him now.

“After the military I had this need to serve" he said.

The good work Brown is doing helped convinced his next door neighbor David Holder to volunteer with Team Rubicon.

Holder said, "you get a chance to take a break from your regular life and be with people that you trust because there’s a bond between anybody that’s in the military.”

Team Rubicon volunteers go around the country providing humanitarian assistance.

Volunteers started their efforts at Peaceable Kingdom on Wednesday and will wrap up on Sunday.

