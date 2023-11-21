Messi's 2022 World Cup jerseys up for auction

How much would you pay for a set of game-worn jerseys from Lionel Messi's matches during the 2022 World Cup?

Sotheby's listed six jerseys Messi wore during the World Cup for auction. According to the Associated Press, the jerseys are expected to bring in $10 million.

In case you actually want to wear the jerseys, they are size medium.

The jerseys are from two of Argentina's group stage matches and the team's Round of 16, quarterfinal, semifinal and championship rounds. After facing a stunning defeat against Saudi Arabia in the first match, Messi's Argentina squad went on to win its next six matches to secure the nation's first World Cup title since 1986.

Messi scored seven goals during the seven contests. In 26 World Cup matches, Messi has scored 13 times, placing him as the fourth-leading scorer in the tournament's history.

"These match-worn shirts are artifacts of Messi's legacy," Sotheby's said. "They symbolize the culmination of a career filled with hard work, and an undying passion for the beautiful game. Messi's 2022 World Cup journey was about more than just winning; it was about inspiring generations of footballers and fans."

The auction for his jersey begins later this month.

Since playing in the World Cup, Messi has joined Inter Miami and significantly boosted attention to the MLS.

Ticket prices for Inter Miami home and away games have significantly jumped. For instance, tickets for Inter Miami's Leagues Cup title game in Nashville in August started at $484. By comparison, tickets directly from the club for Nashville SC's following home game started at $38.

Earlier this year, Messi became the first active player in a U.S. league to win FIFA's Ballon d'Or as the world's best footballer. The honor marked his eighth time winning the award.

