Magic can't save 'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint from a $2.3 million tax bill

Evan Agostini/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Cast members Rupert Grint, left, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson attend the premiere of 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2' at Avery Fisher Hall on Monday, July 11, 2011, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)
LONDON — Former “Harry Potter” film actor Rupert Grint faces a 1.8 million-pound ($2.3 million) bill after he lost a legal battle with the tax authorities.

Grint was ordered to pay the money in 2019 after the U.K. tax agency said he had wrongly classed 4.5 million pounds in residuals from the movies as a capital asset rather than income, which is subject to a much higher tax rate.

Lawyers for Grint appealed but a tribunal judge this week ruled against the actor. Judge Harriet Morgan said the money “is taxable as income.”

Grint starred in all eight Harry Potter films between 2001 and 2011 as the boy wizard’s best friend, Ron Weasley.

