AirBnB users will play gladiators in Rome's Colosseum under $1.5-million sponsorship deal

ROME, Italy — The ancient Roman Colosseum will be the venue of gladiator fights for the first time in two millennia under a $1.5-million sponsorship deal with AirBnB.

Under the deal announced by Airbnb and the Colosseum on Wednesday, the sponsorship by the short-term rental giant will cover the renewal of an educational program inside the ancient Roman amphitheater covering the history of the structure and gladiators.

Eight of the platform’s users and their plus-ones will be able to participate in faux gladiator fights after the Colosseum’s closing time on May 7-8, taking the same underground route used by gladiators in ancient Rome to reach the arena. The “gladiators” will be chosen from the applicants by lottery.

