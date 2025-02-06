US imposes sanctions on network that helps ship Iranian oil to China

WASHINTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday imposed sanctions on a network of more than a dozen people and firms that are accused of facilitating the shipment of millions of barrels of Iranian oil to China. The Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned more than a dozen people and companies in China, India and the United Arab Emirates among other places, including Iranian and Indian citizens, crew management firms and a collection of ships. “The Iranian regime remains focused on leveraging its oil revenues to fund the development of its nuclear program, to produce its deadly ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, and to support its regional terrorist proxy groups,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a news release.