Man wins his second $10 million scratch-off lottery prize in 2 years

A Brooklyn resident has won his second $10 million lottery prize in two years, the New York Lottery announced this week.

Wayne Murray won the top prize in the New York Lottery’s 200X scratch-off game. In 2022, he also won the lottery's Black Titanium ticket top prize.

Murray received his most recent winnings as a $6,122,400 lump sum.

He bought the winning ticket at H&A Gas & Convenience in Brooklyn.

The New York Lottery says there is one top prize still to claim in the game that Murray played. It's one of dozens of scratch-off game types offered in the state.

The organization says scratch-off ticket sales generated $4,406,338,198 from 2022-23. Much of the proceeds go to fund education in New York City. School districts in five boroughs got $1,070,470,430 of those funds through the Lottery Aid to Education program. The lottery says it accounts for school sizes and income levels when it distributes funds, and sends larger proportions of the funds collected to lower-income schools.

The New York Lottery says its overall program has contributed $3.7 billion in education funds over the fiscal year.

