Make cake pops at home to brighten any celebration

Cake pops are unique little treats to serve at birthday parties, baby showers or just to brighten someone’s day. You might have spotted the cake ball on a stick treat at graduation parties, retirement celebrations or even Starbucks. They look like lollipops but instead of hard candy at the end of the stick, there’s a small ball of cake. They’re called “pops” because they’re easy to pop right into your mouth or bite off the stick. They can be consumed with little to no mess and while you’re on the go.

These desserts first came onto the market in 2011 when a blogger posted about her latest creation. Since then, inventors have designed different molds and ways to make them.

Adobe

Not only are they fun to eat, but they are also quite simple to make at home — especially if you have a mold or cake pop maker. On top of this, they help you keep an eye on how much dessert you’re consuming since it’s just a small amount on each stick.

How to make cake pops by hand

To make cake pops, you first need to bake a cake and let it cool completely. Then you break up the cake into smaller pieces and add frosting. Next, you’ll mash the frosting covered pieces of cake together using your hands or a food processor. After this, you’ll scoop out amounts of the mixture and roll it in your hands until it forms a ball before inserting a stick and coating it with glaze.

Adobe

How to use an electric cake pop maker

If you prefer a less hands on experience you can bake cake pops right inside an electric cake pop maker. Instead of baking the cake first, you will add the batter directly into each cake pop cavity. Because the balls are so small, they only take a few minutes to bake. To clean up a cooled device, simply wipe down with a damp cloth.

Using a silicone cake pop mold

You can also cut time by using a silicone cake pop mold that will bake cake balls right in your oven. Simply follow the basic cake instructions, but pour the batter into the cavities in the mold, similar to how you would when baking cupcakes.

Cleaning up a silicone mold couldn’t be easier: it’s designed to release treats without leaving anything behind.



Adobe

Make the most of your mold

The best cake pop maker can be used for a variety of other purposes. Bakers can use molds to create hard candies, gum drops or chocolates. You can also make non-edible items such as bath crayons, homemade soaps or chalk. Electric cake pop makers can double as a way to create mini pancake puffs, brownie bites, cinnamon rolls, donut holes or tiny omelets.

Machines that make only four cake pops are great for parents looking to whip up quick sweets for the family. However, you might want a model that makes at least 12 at once if you’re creating them for larger groups or parties.

Some cake pop maker sets include everything from the molds, sticks, display stands and even decorating pens to help spark creativity.

If you’re in the market for one, check out our selection of the best cake pop makers that’s been vetted by a team of experts.

With the right equipment, homemade cake pops might be your new go-to DIY dessert. They’re the perfect tiny treat for any occasion, and the sky’s the limit on all the different flavors and combinations you can make.

