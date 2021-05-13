Unclaimed Tax Refunds top $138M in Texas

The deadline to file your 2020 taxes in Texas is on June 15th this year, due to the devastating winter storm.

Right now, there is an incredible amount of money from a few years ago that has never been claimed.

The IRS wants to put that money into the hands of taxpayers.

$1.3 billion worth of unclaimed income tax refunds from 2017 will soon expire if taxpayers across the country miss the window of opportunity which closes for good on Monday, May 17th.

"There are always a group of folks who fail to file a return for whatever reason," says Clay Sanford, who is with the IRS in Texas.

While Texas follows California in population size, the Lone Star State leads the nation with the most people who failed to file in 2017, coming in at 133,000 individuals, according to the IRS.

"You may have had two summer jobs and have been so busy you even forgot you had the jobs," Sanford says.

More than a whopping $138,000,000 could be in the hands of Texans.

The average refund boils down to about $900 per taxpayer.

As for 2020 filers, the Recovery Rebate Credit is something new this year.

"Well for folks who, if you missed out on one of the economic impact statements or stimulus payments as they're called... that would take care of that for you."

Once you do file, keep in mind, crooks are on the prowl.

"Scammers will find newer and more sophisticated ways to try to dupe people. For example, they will use art, font styles from our website. They may put a link in an email, and it may look just like the IRS website," says Sanford.

The secret to spotting a scam: the IRS does not send unsolicited emails.

Monday is your last chance to file for 2017.

After that, the government keeps the money.