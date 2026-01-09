How to make warm, spiced nuts at home

Some of the best traditions are often the simplest ones.
Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise and her mom recreate the cozy, spiced nuts you might find on a New York City street corner — made at home with wholesome ingredients and a healthy twist. It’s an easy, customizable snack that brings warmth, flavor and a moment of togetherness to any winter day.
Candied Cinnamon Nuts
Ingredients
- 3 cups of raw, unsalted nuts
- ½ cup sweetener of choice, or to taste
- 2 large egg whites
- 1 tbsp cinnamon
- ⅛ tsp salt
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 325°F.
- Line a sheet pan with a silicone mat and set aside.
- Add the egg white to a mixing bowl and whisk until lightly foamy.
- Whisk in the sugar, cinnamon, and salt until fully combined.
- Add the nuts to the bowl and stir until all the nuts are evenly coated.
- Pour the coated nuts onto the prepared baking sheet and spread them into a single, even layer.
- Bake for 10 minutes.
- Carefully remove the pan from the oven and use a spatula to flip and redistribute the nuts into an even layer.
- For smaller nuts, like slivered almonds, you may stop here, to avoid burning.
- For larger nuts like pecans or walnuts, continue to bake as follows.
- Return the pan to the oven and bake for another 5 minutes.
- Remove the pan again, flip and spread the nuts once more.
- Inspect the nuts at this time. If they appear to be toasted and fragrant, stop baking.
- If the nuts still appear raw, bake for a final 5 minutes, then remove from the oven.
NOTE: You are NOT looking for all the liquid to dry up as this will harden as it cools.
- Allow the nuts to cool completely on the pan at room temperature.
- Once cooled, the nuts will be hard and crispy, with some natural clusters.
- Store in an airtight container at room temperature.
