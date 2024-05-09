Survey reveals what moms really want for Mother's Day

Are you struggling with what to buy for Mother's Day this year? A new YouGov survey might give you some insight on what to do.

The survey of 500 American mothers showed that a meal out was the No. 1 thing moms want. It was followed by flowers, something handmade by the giver, and a gift card. Clothing, beauty products and vacations ranked at the bottom of the list.

Here is a look at the top five items moms said they would like to receive for Mother's Day:

36% - Be taken out for a drinks/meal

31% - Flowers

29% - Something handmade by giver

28% - Gift card

24% - Greeting card

How do moms want to spend Mother's Day? The YouGov poll found that 60% want to spend time with their children. The poll also found that 42% of moms want to go out to eat or drink, while 32% say they want to stay home. Another 31% said they would like to spend time with their mother or family, and 20% said they would prefer some alone time.

It's not surprising some moms would prefer to be alone. A 2023 survey from Mother.ly found that 62% of mothers report getting less than an hour to themselves each day. The 2023 survey was of moms ages 18-42.

According to new data from the National Retail Federation, U.S. consumers are expected to spend $33.5 billion this Mother's Day, $2.2 billion less than a year ago. The per-person amount is expected to decline from $274 to $254.

The NRF estimates that 84% of American adults will do something to celebrate Mother's Day.