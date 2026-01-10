Girl Scout cookie season returns with new flavor and digital skills program

Girl Scout cookie season is back, featuring a new flavor and a digital twist.

The organization is introducing Exploramores, a “rocky road ice cream-inspired sandwich cookie” with chocolate and marshmallow filling.

The 2026 cookie lineup will also include classics like Thin Mints, Samoas and others.

This year, the Girl Scouts are partnering with Adobe to teach digital skills through cookie sales. Scouts will be able to create digital marketing materials and learn about online entrepreneurship. Girls Scouts of the USA said 700,000 Girl Scouts participate in the annual cookie-selling program.

The program aims to prepare girls for future careers in the digital economy.

“Girl Scout Cookie season is always a moment of joy and tradition, and this year promises to be incredibly exciting,” said Wendy Lou, who oversees the cookie program. “We're thrilled to introduce the new, delicious Exploremores cookie to the iconic cookie lineup people know and love. With every purchase, consumers directly support local Girl Scouts' abilities to explore more opportunities in STEM, the outdoors and more.”

Where to buy Girl Scout Cookies

If you know a family involved in Girl Scouts, that is one of the best ways to find cookies.

But if you don't know a family involved in Girl Scouts, there are other ways. You can use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder online to find a booth selling cookies.

Americans can buy Girl Scout Cookies directly online. You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to find out how to buy cookies.

Cookie season runs through April, with proceeds supporting local troops and programs.